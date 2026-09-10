Italian Navy Aircraft Carrier ITS Giuseppe Garibaldi Docks in Colombo on Replenishment Stop

The Italian naval vessel ITS Giuseppe Garibaldi sailed into the port of Colombo on Monday, 9 September 2026, marking a notable moment in Sri Lanka's ongoing maritime engagements with international naval forces.

The ship arrived on a replenishment visit, and was received by the Sri Lanka Navy in keeping with established naval traditions and protocols observed for visiting foreign vessels.

A Formidable Vessel

The ITS Giuseppe Garibaldi is an impressive warship measuring 180 metres in length and is classified as a Landing Helicopter carrier, making it one of the more significant naval assets to call at Colombo in recent times. The vessel is a key component of the Italian Navy's operational fleet and has served in various international missions over its years of service.

Strengthening Maritime Ties

The visit is seen as a further reflection of the strengthening naval and diplomatic ties between Sri Lanka and Italy. Replenishment stops of this nature allow foreign naval vessels to resupply and rest their crew while also providing an opportunity for meaningful exchanges between the host nation's navy and their international counterparts.

The Sri Lanka Navy has in recent years welcomed a number of foreign naval vessels to Colombo, underscoring the island nation's strategic position along key Indian Ocean maritime routes.

No further details regarding the duration of the vessel's stay in Colombo have been officially announced at this time.

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