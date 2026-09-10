Government's Attack on Commonwealth Lawyers' Association Raises Questions About Democratic Debate

Personal Attacks Over Policy Arguments: A Familiar Pattern

Sri Lankan politicians have long been criticised for resorting to personal attacks rather than engaging substantively with opposing arguments. True to this pattern, the JVP-NPP government's response to the Commonwealth Lawyers' Association (CLA) in Parliament on Tuesday, September 8, followed a well-worn playbook — attacking the messenger rather than addressing the message.

CLA Under Fire in Parliament

The Commonwealth Lawyers' Association, a respected international legal body, found itself in the crosshairs of government parliamentarians during Tuesday's session. Rather than engaging with the substance of the CLA's concerns — which relate to the proposed 22nd Amendment to the Constitution — government representatives chose to direct their fire at the organisation itself.

A Question of Logic and Credibility

Critics have pointed out that the government's approach is not only intellectually dishonest but also strategically counterproductive. When a government dismisses the concerns of a credible international legal association through ridicule and misrepresentation rather than rational counter-argument, it raises serious questions about the strength of its own position on the constitutional matter at hand.

Observers note that flawed logic and factual inaccuracies embedded within the government's parliamentary response do little to inspire public confidence in the 22nd Amendment process, particularly at a time when constitutional reform demands the highest standards of transparency and rigorous debate.

Implications for Democratic Discourse

For a government that came to power promising a new political culture, the resort to ad hominem attacks against an internationally recognised lawyers' body strikes many as a significant departure from its stated principles. Democratic governance demands that criticism — especially from legal experts — be met with reasoned, evidence-based responses rather than political point-scoring.

As Sri Lanka navigates a critical period of constitutional reform, the manner in which its lawmakers engage with expert opinion will be closely watched both domestically and internationally. The public deserves a genuine, fact-based conversation about proposed constitutional changes — not political theatre designed to deflect scrutiny.

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