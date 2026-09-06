Sri Lanka Makes History With First-Ever Pineapple Export to Pakistan

Sri Lanka has achieved a landmark milestone in its agricultural export sector, completing the first-ever shipment of locally grown pineapples to Pakistan in what officials are describing as a historic step forward for the country's fruit export industry.

A New Chapter for Sri Lankan Agriculture

The groundbreaking export marks a significant expansion of Sri Lanka's reach into South Asian markets, opening a fresh trade corridor between the two neighbouring nations. The move is expected to strengthen bilateral economic ties while providing a vital boost to local pineapple farmers who have long sought new international markets for their produce.

Sri Lanka is well regarded for the quality of its tropical fruits, and pineapples grown on the island are known for their distinct sweetness and flavour. Industry stakeholders believe this initial shipment could pave the way for a sustained and growing trade relationship with Pakistan, a country of over 200 million consumers with a strong appetite for fresh tropical produce.

Opportunities for Local Farmers

The development is particularly welcome news for smallholder farmers and agricultural communities across the island who cultivate pineapples as a primary crop. Expanding into new export markets is seen as a crucial step toward stabilising farm incomes and reducing dependence on the domestic market alone.

The export represents a first-of-its-kind trade achievement between Sri Lanka and Pakistan in the fresh fruit category.

Local pineapple growers stand to benefit from increased demand and improved pricing opportunities.

The shipment is expected to serve as a foundation for broader agricultural trade agreements between the two nations.

Strengthening Regional Trade Ties

Sri Lanka has been actively working to diversify its export portfolio and identify new trading partners as part of broader efforts to stabilise its economy following the financial difficulties of recent years. Breaking into the Pakistani market with a high-quality agricultural product is viewed as a positive signal of the country's export potential.

The successful export of Sri Lankan pineapples to Pakistan demonstrates the island's capacity to compete in regional markets and underscores the importance of investing in the agricultural sector as a driver of economic recovery.

Authorities and industry representatives are hopeful that this pioneering shipment will inspire further exploration of untapped export opportunities across South and Central Asia, positioning Sri Lanka's agricultural sector as a key contributor to the nation's long-term economic growth.