AKD Claims Government Has Shut Down Illicit Dollar Flows Through Crackdown on Black Market Activity

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has declared that coordinated government action has successfully curbed the flow of United States dollars through Sri Lanka's black economy, citing joint operations carried out by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and Sri Lanka Customs.

A Targeted Crackdown on Illegal Currency Networks

The President made the announcement highlighting the effectiveness of the dual-agency operation, which was specifically designed to disrupt underground foreign currency channels that had long operated outside the formal financial system. The government views this as a significant milestone in its broader effort to restore economic discipline and strengthen the country's foreign exchange framework.

By deploying the CID alongside Sri Lanka Customs, authorities were able to target the networks responsible for siphoning dollars away from legitimate banking channels — a practice widely believed to have undermined Sri Lanka's foreign reserves during its worst economic crisis in decades.

Significance for Sri Lanka's Economic Recovery

The move is seen as particularly meaningful at a time when Sri Lanka continues to navigate a fragile economic recovery following the 2022 financial collapse. Ensuring that foreign currency flows through regulated, transparent channels is considered essential to stabilising the rupee, rebuilding reserves, and maintaining the confidence of international creditors and the International Monetary Fund.

Informal currency markets have historically allowed dollars to circulate outside the banking system, depriving the state of critical foreign exchange inflows and distorting official exchange rate figures.

Government Signals Continued Vigilance

President Dissanayake's statement signals that the current administration intends to maintain pressure on those exploiting black market currency operations. The government appears to be positioning this crackdown as evidence of its commitment to economic governance reform — a key pledge made by the National People's Power administration since assuming office.

Officials have not yet released detailed figures on the volume of dollars recovered or intercepted through these operations, but the President's remarks suggest the results have been substantial enough to warrant public announcement.

Sri Lanka's financial authorities and law enforcement agencies are expected to continue their coordinated efforts to ensure foreign currency transactions are conducted within the legal framework, as the island nation works to consolidate its economic stabilisation gains.