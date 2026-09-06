Dominican Republic's Joheirry Mola Wins Miss World 2026 Crown

Joheirry Mola of the Dominican Republic has been crowned Miss World 2026, claiming the prestigious international beauty title in a glamorous ceremony that captivated audiences around the world.

Mola's victory marks a proud moment for the Dominican Republic on the global stage, as the young beauty queen outshone competitors from dozens of nations to claim the coveted crown.

A Star on the World Stage

The Miss World pageant, one of the oldest and most recognised international beauty competitions in the world, drew contestants from across the globe, each representing their country with pride and distinction. Mola's performance throughout the competition stood out, earning her the top honour from judges and winning over audiences worldwide.

Her coronation adds the Dominican Republic to the distinguished list of nations that have produced Miss World titleholders, further cementing the Caribbean nation's growing presence in international pageantry.

What the Title Represents

The Miss World title carries with it significant responsibilities beyond the glittering crown. Winners traditionally champion humanitarian causes and serve as global ambassadors for positive change, in keeping with the pageant's long-standing motto of Beauty with a Purpose.

Mola is expected to take on an active role in advocacy and outreach during her reign, representing not only her country but also the values of compassion, leadership, and service that the competition promotes.

Congratulations have been pouring in from across the world for the newly crowned queen as she begins what promises to be a memorable and impactful year on the international stage.

Related Video