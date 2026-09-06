Sri Lankan Designer Presents Original Cyanotype Artwork to King Charles III at London Garden Party

Sri Lankan fashion designer Ruwanthi Gajadeera has made a remarkable mark on the international stage, presenting an original cyanotype artwork to King Charles III at a prestigious garden party held in London.

A Celebration of Commonwealth Bonds

The event was organised to commemorate the 125th anniversary of the Victoria League for Commonwealth Friendship, a milestone occasion that brought together dignitaries and guests from across the Commonwealth. It was at this distinguished gathering that Gajadeera had the honour of presenting her work directly to the British monarch.

The Artwork

The piece, titled Eka Mawakage Daruwo — translated as Children of One Mother — is an original cyanotype creation that reflects themes of shared heritage and unity. Cyanotype is a historic photographic printing process known for producing its distinctive blue-toned imagery, and Gajadeera's use of the medium speaks to both artistic tradition and contemporary creative expression.

A Proud Moment for Sri Lanka

The presentation marks a proud achievement for Sri Lanka's creative community, shining a spotlight on the island nation's artistic talent at one of the Commonwealth's most significant ceremonial occasions. Gajadeera's work not only represented her own vision as a designer but also carried with it a deeper message of Commonwealth solidarity and cultural connection.

The Victoria League for Commonwealth Friendship, founded in 1901, has long served as a bridge between Commonwealth nations, fostering goodwill and cultural exchange — values that Gajadeera's artwork embodies in both title and form.