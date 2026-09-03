Thundershowers Expected Across Northern, Eastern and Uva Provinces Starting Today

Residents across several Sri Lankan provinces should prepare for afternoon thundershowers over the coming days, according to a weather forecast issued by the Department of Meteorology early this morning.

Areas Under Watch

The meteorological bulletin, released at 5.30 a.m. on 3 September 2026, warns that atmospheric conditions are becoming increasingly favourable for thundershower activity during afternoon hours in the following provinces:

Northern Province

North-central Province

Eastern Province

Uva Province

What to Expect

The Department of Meteorology has indicated that these conditions are expected to persist over the next few days, with the weather pattern taking effect from today. Residents in the affected regions are advised to remain alert, particularly during afternoon hours when thunderstorm activity is most likely to develop.

Atmospheric conditions are getting favourable for afternoon thundershowers in the Northern, North-central, Eastern and Uva provinces in the next few days, starting from today — Department of Meteorology

Authorities typically urge the public to take precautions during periods of thundershower activity, including avoiding exposure in open areas and staying clear of flood-prone locations. Farmers and those engaged in outdoor occupations in the affected provinces are especially encouraged to monitor weather updates closely throughout the day.

Further updates are expected to be issued by the Department of Meteorology as conditions develop.

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