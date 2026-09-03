Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Robert Kiyosaki Reportedly Carrying $1.7 Billion in Personal Debt

The man who taught millions about wealth is himself swimming in debt

Robert Kiyosaki, the celebrated author behind the globally popular personal finance book Rich Dad Poor Dad, is reportedly carrying a staggering $1.7 billion in debt, according to recent reports — a revelation that has stunned readers and financial observers around the world.

A paradox that raises eyebrows

Kiyosaki built his fame and fortune by advising ordinary people on how to achieve financial independence, invest wisely, and escape the trap of financial ignorance. His book, Rich Dad Poor Dad, has sold tens of millions of copies worldwide and remains one of the best-selling personal finance titles of all time. For decades, he has been regarded as one of the most influential voices in the self-help and financial literacy space.

The disclosure that he is personally indebted to the tune of $1.7 billion has therefore come as a considerable surprise to many of his followers and critics alike.

Kiyosaki's own explanation

However, those familiar with Kiyosaki's philosophy may not find the situation entirely contradictory. The author has long advocated the use of debt as a financial tool, arguing that leveraging borrowed money to acquire income-generating assets is a hallmark of the wealthy. In his view, not all debt is harmful — rather, it is a mechanism through which the rich build empires.

Kiyosaki has previously stated publicly that he considers himself one of the most indebted individuals in America, framing that debt not as a burden but as a strategic financial instrument.

Much of his reported debt is believed to be tied to real estate holdings and other investments, consistent with the philosophy he has preached throughout his career.

What this means for his credibility

The revelation is likely to spark fresh debate over whether Kiyosaki's financial advice holds up in practice. Critics have long questioned the real-world applicability of some of his teachings, while supporters argue that his approach to leveraged investing is well-established among high-net-worth individuals globally.

Kiyosaki is the author of Rich Dad Poor Dad, first published in 1997

The book has sold over 40 million copies in more than 100 countries

He has been a vocal advocate for investing in real estate, gold, silver, and cryptocurrency

His reported $1.7 billion debt figure has drawn widespread media attention

For Sri Lankan readers who have long looked to international financial authors like Kiyosaki for guidance on wealth building, this development serves as a timely reminder that personal finance strategies — however influential — should always be evaluated critically and in the context of one's own financial circumstances.