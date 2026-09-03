Janashakthi Life Posts 36% Revenue Surge in First Half of 2026, Outpacing Industry Growth

Janashakthi Life, the flagship insurance arm of the Janashakthi Group (JXG), has recorded an impressive financial performance in the first half of 2026, significantly outstripping industry benchmarks with a 36% year-on-year surge in Gross Written Premiums (GWP).

Strong Premium Growth Leaves Industry Behind

The company's GWP climbed to Rs. 5.11 billion during the first six months of 2026, compared to the broader life insurance industry's growth rate of 20.8% over the same period. The result places Janashakthi Life well ahead of its peers, underlining the company's expanding foothold in Sri Lanka's life insurance sector.

A Milestone for the Janashakthi Group

The strong half-year showing reflects the group's continued strategic focus on growing its insurance portfolio amid a gradually recovering Sri Lankan economy. Janashakthi Life's performance stands out as one of the more notable corporate results reported in the local financial services industry for 2026.

Gross Written Premiums reached Rs. 5.11 billion in H1 2026

Year-on-year GWP growth stood at 36%

Industry average growth during the same period was 20.8%

Janashakthi Life's growth rate was nearly double that of the wider life insurance industry, signalling a strong competitive position within the Sri Lankan market.

The results reinforce investor and stakeholder confidence in JXG's insurance operations, as the group continues to position Janashakthi Life as a leading force in the domestic life insurance landscape. Further details on the company's profitability and asset performance are expected to be disclosed as part of its full half-year financial disclosure.