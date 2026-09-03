More than two decades after the devastating September 11 attacks reshaped the world order, a sobering reality has emerged: the grand vision of civilisational dialogue — nations and cultures engaging in meaningful, respectful discourse to resolve their deepest differences — remains as elusive as ever, crushed repeatedly beneath the weight of realpolitik.

A Lone Voice in the Wilderness

Among the world's major political figures in the post-9/11 era, former Iranian President Mohammad Khatami stands out as a rare exception — a leader who made a genuine and earnest effort to shift the tone of global political discourse toward mutual understanding and cooperation. His call for a Dialogue Among Civilisations earned him widespread international acclaim and offered a compelling alternative to the rhetoric of confrontation that dominated the early 2000s.

Yet Khatami's vision, for all its moral clarity and intellectual appeal, ultimately found little purchase in the corridors of power where hard-nosed strategic interests routinely override philosophical idealism.

Realpolitik Continues to Dominate

The decades that followed the September 11 attacks were defined not by cultural bridge-building, but by military interventions, geopolitical rivalries, and an erosion of the multilateral institutions that might have fostered genuine dialogue. From the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq to the deepening fractures between major powers, the dominant currency of international relations has remained force, leverage, and self-interest.

The concept of civilisational dialogue — rooted in the belief that nations and peoples can find common ground through open and respectful communication — has struggled to gain serious traction among world leaders who face domestic pressures, electoral calculations, and strategic imperatives that leave little room for long-term idealism.

What This Means for the Broader World

For countries like Sri Lanka, which sits at the crossroads of competing global influences and has itself navigated decades of internal conflict followed by a difficult reconciliation process, the failure of civilisational dialogue on the world stage carries real consequences. A global environment shaped by mistrust and power plays makes it harder for smaller nations to assert their voices, protect their sovereignty, and pursue balanced foreign policies.

The absence of meaningful civilisational dialogue fuels misunderstanding between the Global North and Global South.

Smaller nations are often forced to align with powerful blocs rather than chart independent courses.

Opportunities for cultural and diplomatic exchange are frequently sacrificed to strategic rivalry.

Is There Still Hope?

Despite the gloomy trajectory, scholars and diplomats argue that the idea of civilisational dialogue has not been permanently buried — merely sidelined. Civil society organisations, academic institutions, and interfaith movements continue to carry the torch at levels below high politics, keeping the spirit of cross-cultural engagement alive even when governments fail to do so.

The question is not whether dialogue between civilisations is possible — history has shown that it is. The question is whether those with the power to lead it will ever find the will to do so.

As geopolitical tensions continue to simmer across multiple theatres — from Eastern Europe to the South China Sea to the Middle East — the gap between the world that idealists envision and the one that power brokers are actively constructing grows ever wider. Whether a new Khatami-like figure will emerge to challenge that reality remains to be seen.