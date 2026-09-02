Cabinet Green-Lights Amendments to Community Based Corrections Act to Tackle Repeat Offenders

The Cabinet of Ministers has given its approval for the publication of the Community Based Corrections (Amendment) Bill in the official government gazette, marking a significant step towards strengthening Sri Lanka's approach to dealing with repeat criminal offenders.

Addressing Gaps in the Existing Law

The proposed amendments are aimed at reforming the current Community Based Corrections Act, which governs the supervision and rehabilitation of offenders outside of prison settings. Authorities have identified the need to tighten provisions within the legislation, particularly in cases where individuals who have previously been placed under community-based supervision go on to commit further offences.

The move signals the government's intention to strike a firmer balance between rehabilitation-focused sentencing and the protection of public safety — a concern that has drawn increasing attention from law enforcement agencies and the judiciary alike.

What the Amendment Seeks to Achieve

Introduce stronger measures targeting individuals who reoffend while under community-based corrections orders

Enhance the legal framework governing the monitoring and management of such offenders

Bring greater accountability to the community corrections system in Sri Lanka

Next Steps

Following gazette notification, the Amendment Bill will proceed through the required legislative process before being presented to Parliament for debate and passage. Legal experts and civil society groups are expected to closely watch the proposed changes, particularly with regard to how the amendments balance punitive measures with the rehabilitative goals that underpin community-based corrections.

The Cabinet's decision reflects a broader effort by the government to review and modernise existing criminal justice legislation in response to evolving challenges within Sri Lanka's corrections system.