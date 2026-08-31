Sri Lanka Surgical Congress 2026 to Convene in Colombo This September

The College of Surgeons of Sri Lanka is set to host one of the country's most prestigious medical gatherings later this year, with the Sri Lanka Surgical Congress 2026 scheduled to take place from September 2 to 5 at the Cinnamon Grand Colombo.

55th Annual Academic Sessions

Marking a significant milestone in Sri Lankan medical academia, this year's event will serve as the 55th Annual Academic Sessions of the College of Surgeons of Sri Lanka, underscoring the long-standing tradition of surgical excellence and knowledge-sharing that the institution has championed over the decades.

A Forward-Looking Theme

The congress will be held under the theme "Shaping Tomorrow's Surgeon through Academia", reflecting a clear focus on nurturing the next generation of surgical professionals through rigorous academic engagement, research, and innovation.

The choice of theme signals the medical community's commitment to strengthening surgical education and training standards in Sri Lanka, at a time when healthcare systems across the region are evolving rapidly in response to new clinical challenges and technological advancements.

A Key Date in the Medical Calendar

The four-day event at the Cinnamon Grand Colombo is expected to draw surgeons, medical academics, researchers, and healthcare professionals from across Sri Lanka and beyond, making it a landmark occasion for the local surgical community ahead of the remainder of 2026.