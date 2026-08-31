Journalist Chamikara Assaulted with Sharp Weapon While in Custody, Raising Serious Concerns

A deeply troubling incident has unfolded within Sri Lanka's prison system after journalist Chamikara was reportedly attacked with a sharp weapon while being held in custody, sparking widespread alarm over the safety and security conditions inside the country's detention facilities.

Attack Occurs Behind Prison Walls

The assault on the journalist, who was being held at the time of the incident, has sent shockwaves through media circles and human rights communities across the island. Details of the attack indicate that Chamikara sustained injuries after being targeted with a sharp object within the prison premises, raising urgent questions about how such a weapon came to be present inside the facility.

The incident has prompted immediate concerns about the adequacy of security protocols within Sri Lankan prisons, particularly regarding the protection of high-profile or vulnerable detainees.

Growing Alarm Over Prison Safety

Journalists' unions and press freedom advocates have condemned the attack, calling on authorities to launch a swift and transparent investigation into the circumstances that allowed such violence to take place inside a state-managed detention facility.

The attack took place inside a Sri Lankan prison where Chamikara was being held

A sharp weapon was used in the assault

The incident has raised serious questions about inmate security and contraband control within the prison

Press freedom groups have called for an immediate and independent investigation

Calls for Accountability

The attack on Chamikara underscores a broader and deeply concerning pattern surrounding the treatment of media professionals who find themselves entangled in the legal system. Advocates argue that the state bears full responsibility for the safety of individuals held within its facilities, regardless of the nature of their detention.

Authorities must ensure the protection of every individual in state custody. An attack of this nature inside a prison is not only a failure of security — it is a failure of the justice system itself.

The Prison Department and relevant law enforcement authorities have yet to issue a comprehensive public statement regarding the incident. Sri Lankan human rights organisations are expected to press for full accountability, with demands for those responsible to be identified and prosecuted without delay.

This incident continues to develop, and further details are expected to emerge as investigations progress.

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