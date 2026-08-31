Four Missing After Drowning Incident Off Pamunugama Coast

Four individuals have been reported missing following a drowning incident off the coast of Pamunugama, according to authorities.

The incident has prompted an urgent search and rescue operation in the waters off Pamunugama, a coastal area located along Sri Lanka's western seaboard, north of Colombo.

Details surrounding the circumstances that led to the drowning incident remain limited at this stage, as rescue teams work to locate the missing persons. Authorities have been alerted and efforts are underway to trace the whereabouts of those reported missing.

Drowning incidents along Sri Lanka's coastline are not uncommon, particularly during periods of rough seas and unpredictable weather conditions. Residents and visitors alike are regularly advised by authorities to exercise caution when entering the sea, especially in areas where strong currents and waves pose a significant risk.

Further updates are expected as the search operation continues. Authorities have urged anyone with information regarding the incident to come forward and assist with ongoing investigations.

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