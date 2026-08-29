36 Sri Lanka Navy Personnel Earn Marine Insignia After Completing Rigorous Eight-Month Training

Thirty-six naval personnel of the Sri Lanka Navy have successfully completed an intensive eight-month Basic Marine Qualification Course, marking a significant milestone in their military careers as they officially received their Marine insignia during a formal pass-out ceremony held on 29 August 2026.

Ceremony Held at SLNS Vidura in Trincomalee

The prestigious event took place at the main parade ground of SLNS Vidura, located in Sampur, Trincomalee. The ceremony was conducted at the invitation of the Commandant of SLNS Vidura, Captain Ravindu Hari, and brought together naval officers, dignitaries, and the proud families of the graduating personnel to witness the historic occasion.

A Demanding Journey to Marine Qualification

The Basic Marine Qualification Course is widely regarded as one of the most physically and mentally demanding training programmes within the Sri Lanka Navy. Spanning eight months, the course is designed to test the endurance, discipline, and combat readiness of naval personnel, equipping them with the specialised skills required for marine operations.

The successful completion of the course by all thirty-six participants reflects not only their individual determination but also the high standards maintained by the Sri Lanka Navy in developing its maritime defence capabilities.

Marine Insignia Presented to Graduates

The highlight of the ceremony was the presentation of the Marine insignia to each of the graduating naval personnel — a symbol of their achievement and a mark of distinction that recognises their readiness to serve as fully qualified marines within the naval force.

The pass-out parade at SLNS Vidura underscored the Navy's continued commitment to strengthening its specialised marine units, which play a vital role in safeguarding Sri Lanka's maritime borders and national security interests.

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