Former Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena Firmly Denies Misuse of Vehicles and Fuel Allegations

Former Speaker of Parliament Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena has categorically rejected allegations levelled against him concerning the use of official vehicles and fuel during his time in office, describing the claims as unfounded.

Strong Denial From Former Speaker

Abeywardena came out firmly against the accusations, insisting that all vehicle usage and fuel consumption during his tenure as Speaker were carried out strictly within the bounds of his official entitlements and in full compliance with established regulations.

The former Speaker expressed his displeasure at what he characterised as misleading claims, asserting that his conduct throughout his time in office was transparent and above reproach.

Allegations Under Scrutiny

The allegations had drawn public attention amid broader discussions in Sri Lanka regarding the accountability of public officials and the use of state resources. Critics had questioned whether the resources allocated to the Speaker's office had been utilised appropriately.

However, Abeywardena maintained that the accusations lacked any factual basis and called on those making such claims to provide concrete evidence to support their assertions.

A Question of Accountability

The controversy comes at a time when Sri Lankan citizens and civil society groups continue to demand greater transparency from elected officials and those holding high constitutional positions regarding the use of public funds and state assets.

Abeywardena served as Speaker of Parliament and remains a prominent figure within Sri Lanka's political landscape. He has indicated his willingness to face any formal inquiry should one be initiated, expressing confidence that the facts would vindicate him entirely.