Alcohol and Drug Abuse Killing Up to 100 Sri Lankans Every Single Day, Warns Expert

Sri Lanka is losing between 80 and 100 lives each day to alcohol and drug-related causes, a sobering statistic that underscores the scale of the substance abuse crisis gripping the island nation, according to an expert warning.

A Silent Public Health Emergency

The staggering daily death toll, highlighted by a health expert, paints a grim picture of a crisis that continues to fly under the radar of urgent national attention. If accurate, the figures suggest that substance abuse claims more Sri Lankan lives on a daily basis than many other widely discussed public health threats.

Experts warn that the true human cost of alcohol and drug dependency extends far beyond mortality statistics, affecting families, communities, and the broader economy in ways that are difficult to fully quantify.

A Growing Burden on Society

The consequences of widespread substance abuse in Sri Lanka include:

Increased pressure on an already strained public healthcare system

Rising rates of domestic violence and family breakdown linked to addiction

Loss of productive working-age individuals, deepening economic hardship

A growing number of young people being drawn into drug dependency

Urgent Action Demanded

The daily death toll from alcohol and drug use is not merely a statistic — it represents hundreds of families torn apart every week across our country.

Health professionals and addiction specialists have long called on the government to treat substance abuse as the full-scale public health emergency it represents, urging investment in rehabilitation programmes, community awareness campaigns, and stronger regulatory enforcement around the sale and distribution of alcohol and narcotics.

Sri Lanka has historically struggled to strike a balance between the significant tax revenues generated by the alcohol industry and the devastating social costs associated with its misuse. Meanwhile, drug trafficking networks continue to pose a serious challenge to law enforcement agencies across the country.

With tens of thousands of lives potentially lost each year to preventable substance-related deaths, advocates insist that a comprehensive, coordinated national response is no longer optional — it is a matter of urgent necessity.