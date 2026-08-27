Sri Lanka Scraps Tourist Visa Fee for Canadian Visitors in Fresh Tourism Push

Sri Lanka has waived tourist visa fees for Canadian nationals, in a move aimed at boosting international arrivals and strengthening the island nation's recovering tourism sector.

A Strategic Welcome for Canadian Travellers

The decision removes a financial barrier that previously applied to Canadian passport holders seeking entry into Sri Lanka for tourism purposes. The waiver is part of a broader government strategy to attract more high-value visitors from key Western markets and accelerate the growth of an industry that remains central to Sri Lanka's economic recovery.

Canada represents a significant source market for leisure travel, and Sri Lankan tourism authorities are hopeful that the fee exemption will translate into a meaningful uptick in bookings from Canadian travellers drawn to the island's beaches, cultural heritage sites, and wildlife experiences.

Tourism as an Economic Lifeline

Sri Lanka's tourism industry has been on a gradual path to recovery following a series of setbacks in recent years, including the 2019 Easter Sunday attacks and the severe economic crisis that gripped the country in 2022. Authorities have been actively courting visitors from Europe, North America, and Asia as part of efforts to rebuild foreign exchange earnings.

Waiving visa fees for select nationalities has become one of the government's preferred tools to stimulate arrivals, with similar measures previously extended to travellers from other countries.

What This Means for Canadian Visitors

Canadian passport holders can now obtain a tourist visa without paying the standard fee.

The waiver applies to tourism visits to Sri Lanka.

Travellers are still required to obtain the necessary travel authorisation prior to or upon arrival, as per standard entry procedures.

Industry observers expect the move to be welcomed by travel agents and tour operators in Canada who package Sri Lanka as a destination, potentially making it a more competitive choice against rival destinations in South and Southeast Asia.

Sri Lanka continues to market itself as a year-round destination offering a diverse range of experiences, from the ancient ruins of Anuradhapura and the tea country of Nuwara Eliya to the surf breaks of Arugam Bay and the elephant gatherings of Minneriya.