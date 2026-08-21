University Students Facing Growing Drug Addiction Crisis, Warns Academic

A senior academic has raised the alarm over a deepening drug addiction problem among Sri Lanka's university student population, warning that the crisis has reached alarming proportions, particularly among young men.

Majority of Male Students at Risk

According to the professor, an estimated 70% to 80% of male university students are believed to be vulnerable to or affected by drug addiction. The figures point to a systemic problem that extends well beyond isolated incidents, suggesting that substance abuse has become deeply embedded within campus culture across the country.

A Crisis Hiding in Plain Sight

Experts and university staff have long observed warning signs, but the scale of the problem as outlined by the academic underscores the urgent need for structured intervention. The professor's remarks highlight concerns that drug use among students is not only widespread but is increasingly leading to full-blown addiction, affecting academic performance, mental health, and long-term life prospects.

Calls for Immediate Action

Strengthened counselling and rehabilitation services within university campuses

Greater collaboration between university authorities and law enforcement agencies

Awareness programmes targeting students from their first year of enrolment

Parental and community involvement in addressing substance abuse early

The warning comes at a time when Sri Lanka is already grappling with a broader national drug epidemic, with authorities reporting rising numbers of arrests and seizures linked to narcotics distribution networks that increasingly target younger demographics, including those within higher education institutions.

Universities Must Respond

University campuses must be safe spaces for learning and growth — not environments where young people fall prey to addiction and lose their futures.

Education officials and student welfare organisations are being urged to treat this issue as a public health emergency requiring coordinated, long-term solutions rather than short-term disciplinary measures. The professor's stark assessment serves as a sobering reminder that without decisive action, Sri Lanka risks losing a generation of young talent to the grip of substance dependency.