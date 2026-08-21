Sri Lankan Fishermen Who Rescued Korean Pilots Four Years Ago Finally Granted Long-Term Visas

A Delayed but Deserved Recognition

Four years after their extraordinary act of bravery saved the lives of two South Korean pilots stranded at sea, three Sri Lankan migrant workers have finally been rewarded with long-term visas to remain in South Korea — a recognition that many feel was long overdue.

The Rescue That Made Headlines

The three Sri Lankan men were aboard a fishing vessel operating off South Korea's western coast when they spotted the stricken pilots in distress. Without hesitation, the workers sprang into action, pulling the men to safety in what authorities later described as a swift and courageous rescue. The incident drew widespread praise at the time, both within South Korea and internationally, shining a spotlight on the vital contributions that migrant workers make to the country's fishing industry.

Years of Uncertainty Despite Heroism

Despite their heroic actions, the three men spent years in a state of visa uncertainty, facing the same precarious immigration status that affects thousands of migrant workers across South Korea. Their situation highlighted a broader issue — that acts of exceptional service by foreign nationals do not automatically translate into secure residency or legal protections under existing immigration frameworks.

Justice Served, but Questions Remain

The granting of long-term visas has been welcomed by Sri Lankan community groups and migrant worker advocates in South Korea, who have long argued that the men deserved formal recognition far sooner. While celebrating the outcome, advocates stress that the lengthy delay itself exposes systemic gaps in how host countries acknowledge and protect migrant workers who go above and beyond.

The courage these men showed in that moment was immediate and instinctive — the recognition, sadly, was neither.

A Proud Moment for Sri Lanka

Back home in Sri Lanka, the news has been received with pride. The three workers, who left the island in search of better livelihoods, ended up becoming unlikely heroes in a foreign land. Their story is a powerful reminder of the dignity, resilience, and humanity that Sri Lankan workers carry with them wherever they go in the world.

Migrant remittances remain one of Sri Lanka's most critical sources of foreign income, with hundreds of thousands of Sri Lankans employed across Asia and the Middle East. Stories such as this one underscore the importance of stronger bilateral agreements that protect the rights and welfare of Sri Lankan workers abroad.

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