Sri Lanka Declares Three-Day National Mourning Period in Honour of Legendary Musician Dr. Nanda Malani

The Sri Lankan government has declared a three-day national mourning period from 21 to 23 August 2026, paying tribute to the late Dr. Nanda Malani, one of the country's most celebrated and beloved musicians.

The announcement was made by the Director General of the Department of Government Information, who confirmed that the days of mourning have been officially designated in recognition of Dr. Malani's extraordinary contribution to Sri Lankan music and culture.

Dr. Nanda Malani was widely regarded as an iconic figure in the Sri Lankan music industry, having left an indelible mark on the country's artistic and cultural landscape over the course of her distinguished career.

The Government has declared 21, 22 and 23 August 2026 as National Days of Mourning in honour of the late esteemed musician, Dr. Nanda Malani.

The Department of Government Information noted that further details regarding arrangements and observances during the mourning period will be communicated to the public in due course.

The declaration reflects the deep sense of loss felt across the nation following the passing of Dr. Malani, whose music resonated with generations of Sri Lankans and remains a treasured part of the island's cultural heritage.

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