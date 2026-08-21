PM Amarasuriya Raises Alarm Over Decline in Boys Staying in School Past 16

Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya has expressed serious concern over a worrying trend emerging in Sri Lanka's education landscape — a steady decline in the number of boys continuing their schooling beyond the age of 16.

A Growing Educational Gender Gap

The Prime Minister raised the issue publicly, drawing attention to what she described as an alarming pattern that threatens to undermine the country's long-standing reputation for high literacy and educational achievement. The trend, she noted, reflects a broader social and economic challenge that demands urgent attention from policymakers, educators, and families alike.

Sri Lanka has historically maintained strong school enrolment and retention rates compared to many of its regional neighbours. However, the emerging data suggesting that male students are increasingly dropping out of or disengaging from formal education after the age of 16 signals a potential shift that could have long-term consequences for the nation's workforce and social development.

Causes and Consequences

While the Prime Minister did not outline specific causal factors in detail, analysts and education experts have previously pointed to several contributing elements, including:

Economic pressures pushing young men into informal labour markets

A perceived lack of relevance between school curricula and employment opportunities

Social influences and peer dynamics that discourage continued academic engagement

The lingering impact of the country's economic crisis on household income and priorities

The consequences of boys leaving school early can be far-reaching. Lower educational attainment is closely linked to reduced earning potential, higher vulnerability to unemployment, and diminished civic participation — outcomes that Sri Lanka can ill afford as it works to rebuild its economy.

A Call to Action

Prime Minister Amarasuriya's remarks signal that the government is taking note of the issue at the highest level. Her intervention is expected to prompt a closer examination of existing retention policies and student support mechanisms within the education ministry.

The declining trend in boys remaining in education beyond age 16 is a matter that requires our collective attention and a coordinated response across government, communities, and schools.

Education advocates have welcomed the Prime Minister's focus on the issue, urging the government to move swiftly from acknowledgement to concrete policy action. Targeted programmes addressing financial barriers, career counselling, and curriculum reform have been suggested as potential measures to reverse the trend.

As Sri Lanka continues its path toward economic recovery and sustainable development, ensuring that all young people — regardless of gender — remain engaged in education will be critical to building the skilled and resilient workforce the country needs.