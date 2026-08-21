Foreign National Killed After Being Struck by Bus at Colombo Fort Pedestrian Crossing

A foreign national has lost their life after being struck by a bus while using a designated pedestrian crossing on York Street in Colombo Fort, authorities confirmed.

Fatal Incident at Busy City Crossing

The tragic incident occurred at a pedestrian crossing along York Street, one of the busiest thoroughfares in the heart of Colombo's commercial district. The foreign national was in the process of crossing the road when a bus collided with them, resulting in fatal injuries.

York Street, which runs through the Fort area and is frequented by both locals and tourists, sees heavy vehicle traffic throughout the day, with buses forming a significant portion of the flow through this central corridor.

Authorities Respond

Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision. The identity and nationality of the deceased have not yet been officially disclosed by authorities.

The incident has once again drawn attention to pedestrian safety in the Fort district, where high volumes of bus and vehicular traffic present ongoing risks to those on foot, including the many visitors who frequent the area's banks, offices, and historical landmarks.

Further details regarding the driver of the bus and any legal proceedings are expected to be released as the investigation progresses.