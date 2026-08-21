Battle to Save Anawilundawa Ramsar Sanctuary as Firefighting Operations Press On

Efforts to bring a devastating fire under control at the Anawilundawa Ramsar Sanctuary are continuing without pause, as authorities and emergency personnel work around the clock to prevent further damage to one of Sri Lanka's most ecologically significant wetland reserves.

A Precious Ecosystem Under Threat

The Anawilundawa Sanctuary, located along Sri Lanka's northwestern coast in the Puttalam District, holds the prestigious Ramsar designation — an international recognition granted to wetlands of outstanding global importance. The sanctuary is home to a rich diversity of bird species, aquatic life, and rare flora, making the ongoing fire a matter of serious environmental concern for conservationists and wildlife authorities alike.

The blaze, which broke out within the sanctuary grounds, has prompted an urgent and sustained response from multiple agencies determined to contain the flames before irreversible harm is done to the fragile ecosystem.

Firefighting Operations Ongoing

Officials confirmed that firefighting operations have been maintained continuously since the fire was first reported, with teams working in difficult terrain and conditions to suppress the spread of the flames. The remote and marshy nature of the sanctuary presents significant challenges for personnel on the ground.

Emergency response teams have been deployed across affected areas of the sanctuary

Authorities are monitoring the situation closely to prevent the fire from spreading further

Wildlife and environmental officials are assessing the extent of damage caused to the wetland habitat

Conservation Concerns Mount

Environmental groups and wildlife advocates have expressed deep concern over the potential long-term impact of the fire on the sanctuary's biodiversity. Anawilundawa is regarded as a critical habitat for migratory birds and endemic species, and any significant destruction of its vegetation could have lasting consequences for the region's ecological balance.

The Anawilundawa Ramsar Sanctuary represents an irreplaceable natural heritage site for Sri Lanka, and its protection must remain an urgent national priority.

Authorities have urged the public to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious activity in or around protected natural areas. Investigations into the cause of the fire are expected to be conducted once the situation is fully brought under control.

Further updates are anticipated as firefighting efforts continue and officials provide a more comprehensive assessment of the damage sustained by the sanctuary.

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