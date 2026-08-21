Sri Lanka's Finance Ministry Confident of Hitting USD 9 Billion Reserves Goal Before Year Closes

The Sri Lankan government has expressed strong confidence that it will meet its ambitious foreign reserves target of USD 9 billion before the end of the year, a milestone that would signal a significant step forward in the country's ongoing economic recovery.

Deputy Minister Addresses Parliament

Deputy Minister of Finance Anil Jayantha Fernando made the declaration before Parliament, assuring lawmakers that the administration remains firmly on track to achieve the reserves benchmark it had set for itself. The statement comes as Sri Lanka continues to navigate its path out of the severe economic crisis that crippled the island nation in 2022.

A Key Indicator of Economic Stabilisation

Foreign reserves are widely regarded as a critical measure of a country's financial health and its ability to meet international payment obligations. Sri Lanka's reserves had fallen to historically low levels during the height of the crisis, leaving the country unable to finance essential imports including fuel, medicine, and food.

Reaching the USD 9 billion target would represent a dramatic turnaround from those dire circumstances and would likely bolster investor confidence in the country's economic management.

Recovery Efforts Bearing Fruit

The government's confidence appears to be grounded in the progress made through several key recovery measures, including:

Ongoing engagement with the International Monetary Fund under its Extended Fund Facility programme

Improved export earnings and tourism revenue

Tighter fiscal discipline and revenue-enhancing reforms

Successful debt restructuring negotiations with bilateral and commercial creditors

The Deputy Minister's remarks before Parliament reflect the administration's determination to consolidate the economic gains achieved over the past two years and restore Sri Lanka to a position of financial stability.

For ordinary Sri Lankans who endured prolonged hardships during the economic collapse, the achievement of this reserves target would serve as a tangible sign that the worst may indeed be behind the country. Economists and market observers will be watching closely in the months ahead to see whether the government can deliver on its promise.