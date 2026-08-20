School Principal Stabbed to Death by Students in Indian State of Telangana

Authorities in the southern Indian state of Telangana have arrested two students in connection with the brutal murder of a school principal who was stabbed 27 times, police confirmed.

Shocking Attack on School Administrator

The victim, a 48-year-old principal whose identity has been confirmed by investigators, was found dead after sustaining multiple stab wounds in what police are describing as a premeditated attack. The sheer number of wounds — 27 in total — points to the ferocity of the assault, which has sent shockwaves through the local community and across the region.

Two Students Taken Into Custody

Law enforcement officials in Telangana moved swiftly following the discovery of the body, leading to the detention and subsequent arrest of two students believed to be directly responsible for the killing. Authorities have launched a full investigation to establish the motive behind the attack and determine whether any other individuals may have been involved.

Community Left in Disbelief

The incident has sparked widespread concern over student behaviour and school safety in India, with many questioning what could drive young individuals to commit such a violent act against a senior educational figure. Local residents and educators have expressed deep distress over the killing.

The victim was 48 years old and serving as a school principal at the time of the attack.

Post-mortem findings revealed the deceased had been stabbed 27 times.

Two students have been arrested by Telangana police in connection with the murder.

Investigations remain ongoing to determine the full circumstances of the crime.

The case is expected to draw further national attention as details surrounding the motive and the backgrounds of those arrested continue to emerge. Police have assured the public that a thorough inquiry is underway and that all those responsible will be brought to justice.

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