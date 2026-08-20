Routine Three-Wheeler Stop Unravels Alleged $1 Billion Foreign Exchange Scandal, Police Reveal

What began as an ordinary roadside check on a three-wheeler has snowballed into one of Sri Lanka's most significant foreign exchange fraud investigations, with authorities now probing the alleged illegal transfer of approximately one billion US dollars overseas without any corresponding imports to justify the transactions.

An Unlikely Starting Point

Police have revealed that the massive investigation was triggered not by a sophisticated financial tip-off or a regulatory red flag, but by a routine traffic stop involving a three-wheeler. The seemingly minor incident led investigators to a trail of suspicious financial activity that would eventually expose what authorities believe to be a large-scale foreign exchange scam of staggering proportions.

The alleged scheme centres on the transfer of funds amounting to around USD 1 billion out of Sri Lanka, with investigators finding no evidence of legitimate import transactions that would ordinarily account for such significant outflows of foreign currency.

Scale of the Alleged Fraud

For a country like Sri Lanka, which endured a devastating foreign exchange crisis in recent years that led to fuel shortages, medicine scarcities, and widespread economic hardship, the alleged siphoning of such an enormous sum carries profound implications. Authorities are treating the matter with the utmost seriousness, given the potential impact such transactions may have had on the nation's already strained foreign reserves.

Investigators are working to establish how the funds were transferred, which individuals or entities were involved in facilitating the transactions, and whether financial institutions played any role — wittingly or otherwise — in enabling the alleged fraud to take place over time.

Investigation Ongoing

Police have confirmed that the probe is actively progressing, with multiple lines of inquiry being pursued simultaneously. Authorities have not yet disclosed the full identities of all suspects believed to be connected to the alleged scheme, though indications suggest the investigation reaches into organised networks involved in illegal foreign exchange dealings.

The case serves as a stark reminder of the vulnerabilities within financial oversight systems and the unexpected ways in which serious economic crimes can come to light. Sri Lankan law enforcement has signalled its commitment to pursuing the matter to its full conclusion, regardless of where the evidence may lead.

Further details are expected to emerge as the investigation advances and formal legal proceedings are initiated.