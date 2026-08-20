Laser Beams at Perahera Elephants Will Lead to Immediate Arrest, Police Warn

Authorities have issued a stern warning to the public ahead of this year's Kandy Esala Perahera, cautioning that anyone found pointing laser beams at elephants participating in the iconic procession will face immediate arrest.

Zero Tolerance Policy Announced

Central Province police have made clear that the use of laser pointers directed at the sacred tuskers during the festival will not be tolerated under any circumstances. Officers will be stationed along the procession route with instructions to act swiftly against any individual found engaging in such behaviour.

The warning comes as concerns grow over the misuse of laser devices at large public gatherings, where their use can cause serious distress and potential harm to animals. Elephants, being highly sensitive creatures, can be startled or agitated by bright flashes of light, posing a significant safety risk not only to the animals themselves but also to mahouts, spectators, and other participants in the procession.

A Festival of Deep Cultural Significance

The Kandy Esala Perahera is one of Asia's most celebrated cultural and religious festivals, drawing thousands of local and foreign visitors each year to the hill capital. The grand pageant, held in honour of the Sacred Tooth Relic of the Buddha enshrined at the Sri Dalada Maligawa, features elaborately adorned elephants at its very heart, making their wellbeing central to the safe and dignified conduct of the event.

Organisers and religious authorities have long emphasised the importance of treating the participating elephants with the utmost respect, given their revered role in the ceremony.

Public Urged to Cooperate

Police have called on all attendees — both residents and tourists — to act responsibly during the festival period. Authorities noted that adequate security personnel will be deployed throughout the duration of the Perahera to monitor crowd behaviour and ensure the smooth running of the event.

Pointing laser beams at elephants will result in immediate arrest

Officers will be positioned along the full length of the procession route

The measure is intended to protect both the animals and public safety

Members of the public are encouraged to enjoy the spectacle responsibly and to report any suspicious behaviour to the nearest police officer on duty. Authorities stressed that strict enforcement is intended not to dampen the festive spirit, but to safeguard one of Sri Lanka's most treasured cultural traditions for generations to come.