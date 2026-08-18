Sri Lanka CERT Issues Urgent Warning Over Fixed Deposit Fraud Impersonating Central Bank and Police Officials

Fraudsters Posing as Government Officials Target Fixed Deposit Holders

Sri Lanka's National Centre for Cyber Security, commonly known as Sri Lanka CERT, has sounded the alarm over a sophisticated fraud scheme in which criminals are impersonating officials from prominent institutions, including the Central Bank of Sri Lanka and the Police Financial Crimes Investigation Division (FCID), in order to deceive members of the public holding fixed deposits.

How the Scam Works

According to Sri Lanka CERT, the fraudsters make contact with unsuspecting victims while posing as authoritative figures from well-known government bodies. By leveraging the credibility and public trust associated with institutions such as the Central Bank and the FCID, these racketeers attempt to manipulate fixed deposit holders into handing over money or sensitive personal and financial information.

The use of official-sounding titles and institutional names is a deliberate tactic designed to instil fear and urgency in victims, making them more likely to comply without questioning the legitimacy of the contact.

Public Urged to Exercise Caution

Sri Lanka CERT has urged members of the public to remain vigilant and to verify the identity of anyone who contacts them claiming to represent a government institution, particularly in matters relating to their bank accounts or fixed deposits.

Do not share personal or financial information with unsolicited callers, regardless of the authority they claim to represent.

Contact the relevant institution directly using officially published contact numbers to confirm the legitimacy of any such communication.

Report suspicious calls or messages to Sri Lanka CERT or the nearest police station immediately.

A Growing Threat to Financial Security

This latest warning highlights a troubling trend of financially motivated cyber-enabled fraud targeting Sri Lankan citizens. Fixed deposit holders, who are often retirees and individuals who have set aside long-term savings, are particularly vulnerable to such schemes given the significant sums of money typically involved.

Sri Lanka CERT continues to monitor complaints related to this fraudulent scheme and is working with relevant authorities to investigate and curb these criminal activities.

The public is strongly encouraged to remain alert and to treat any unsolicited communication regarding their fixed deposits or financial accounts with the utmost suspicion, regardless of how official or urgent it may appear.

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