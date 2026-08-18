Sri Lanka Cabinet Greenlights New Anti-Terrorism Legislation for Parliamentary Review

Cabinet Clears Path for Landmark Anti-Terror Bill

Sri Lanka's Cabinet has given its approval for the publication and subsequent tabling in Parliament of a new anti-terrorism bill, marking a significant step forward in the country's efforts to overhaul its existing counter-terrorism legal framework.

Addressing Gaps in Existing Legislation

The newly approved bill has been drafted with the intention of addressing identified shortcomings in the country's current anti-terrorism laws. Authorities have long acknowledged that existing legislation requires updating to better reflect contemporary security challenges and to bring Sri Lanka's legal standards in line with international norms.

The Cabinet's decision paves the way for the bill to be formally gazetted before being presented to Parliament for debate and further scrutiny by lawmakers.

What This Means for Sri Lanka

The move is expected to draw considerable attention from civil society groups, legal experts, and the international community, all of whom have previously weighed in on the need for balanced counter-terrorism measures that safeguard both national security and fundamental civil liberties.

The bill has received Cabinet-level approval for publication

It will subsequently be tabled before Parliament for legislative consideration

The legislation targets identified weaknesses in Sri Lanka's existing anti-terrorism legal provisions

Further details regarding the specific provisions of the bill and a timeline for its parliamentary debate are expected to be announced in due course as the legislative process moves forward.