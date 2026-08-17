Tragic Death of 12-Year-Old Boy After Fall from Colombo High-Rise Apartment

A 12-year-old boy has tragically lost his life after falling from a 14-storey apartment building in the Colombo 09 area, police confirmed.

Incident Overview

Authorities were alerted to the incident following reports of a child falling from the high-rise residential building. Preliminary investigations were launched immediately by the Colombo police to establish the circumstances surrounding the fatal fall.

Investigation Underway

Police have commenced a full inquiry into the incident, with officers working to determine the exact sequence of events that led to the young boy's death. Investigators are speaking with residents and witnesses in the building as part of the ongoing probe.

The identity of the child has not yet been officially released by authorities, and further details are expected to emerge as the investigation progresses.

Community in Shock

The tragic death of such a young child has sent shockwaves through the local community, raising concerns about child safety within high-rise residential buildings across the city.

Further updates are expected from police as the investigation continues.

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