Ten Rescued After Boat Accident on Jaffna-Delft Island Route

Ten passengers were successfully rescued following a boat accident that occurred on the waterway between Kurikattuwan Jetty in Jaffna and Delft Island, near the historic Nagadeepa island, authorities confirmed.

Incident Overview

The vessel, which was travelling from Kurikattuwan Jetty in Jaffna towards Delft Island, met with an accident in waters near Nagadeepa, prompting an immediate rescue operation. All ten passengers on board were recovered safely.

A Vital Ferry Route

The Kurikattuwan to Delft Island ferry route is a critical lifeline for residents of Delft, one of Sri Lanka's remote northern islands. Locals rely heavily on boat services to access essential goods, healthcare, and other services on the mainland.

Safety Concerns in Northern Waters

The incident has once again drawn attention to the need for enhanced maritime safety measures along ferry routes serving Sri Lanka's northern islands. Authorities have yet to release full details regarding the cause of the accident or the condition of those rescued.

Further investigations into the circumstances surrounding the accident are expected to be carried out by the relevant maritime and naval authorities.