Authorities Warn of Rising Heat Index Across Seven Districts

Sri Lankan authorities have issued a heat alert for seven districts across the island, warning that daytime temperatures are expected to push the heat index to the "Caution" level in affected areas.

Which Districts Are Affected?

The advisory covers parts of seven districts, where residents are urged to take precautions during the hottest periods of the day. Officials have cautioned that the combination of high temperatures and humidity could pose health risks, particularly for vulnerable groups including the elderly, young children, and those with pre-existing medical conditions.

Understanding the Heat Index

The heat index, often referred to as the "feels like" temperature, measures how hot it actually feels when humidity is factored in alongside the air temperature. A reading at the "Caution" level signals that prolonged exposure or physical activity outdoors may lead to fatigue and heat-related discomfort.

Safety Advice for the Public

Avoid direct sunlight during peak afternoon hours

Stay well hydrated by drinking plenty of water throughout the day

Wear loose, light-coloured clothing when stepping outdoors

Check on elderly neighbours and family members regularly

Seek shade or air-conditioned spaces whenever possible

Residents in the affected districts are encouraged to follow updates from the Department of Meteorology and heed official guidance as conditions develop.

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