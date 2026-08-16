Rain Delays Play as India Hold Firm at 288/2 on Day Two of Test Match

Rain disrupted the second day's play of the ongoing Test match, washing out the entire opening session before India resumed their innings at 288 for 2 at the lunch break.

Weather Forces Extended Delay

Persistent rain forced match officials to delay the start of play on the second morning, denying both teams any action during what would have been a crucial early session. The weather conditions kept players and spectators waiting before conditions eventually improved enough to allow play to resume.

India in a Position of Strength

When play finally got underway, India picked up from where they had left off, maintaining their commanding position at the crease. The tourists — or hosts, depending on the venue — had reached 288 for the loss of just two wickets by the time the umpires called the lunch interval on day two.

The solid total with minimal wickets in hand places India in a dominant position in the match, with their top-order batters having laid a strong foundation across the opening day's play and into the second.

Time Lost Could Prove Critical

The loss of the morning session to rain is expected to have a significant bearing on the match's overall outcome, as both teams will now face a tighter schedule to push for a result. Match officials will be monitoring weather conditions closely as the game progresses.

Further updates on India's innings and the overall match situation are expected as play continues into the afternoon session.

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