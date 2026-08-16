Chandimal Calls for Sharper Bowling Discipline as Sri Lanka Face India Challenge

Veteran Sri Lanka batsman Dinesh Chandimal has urged his side to sharpen their bowling discipline ahead of their upcoming contest against India, stressing that lapses in line and length could prove costly against one of the world's most formidable batting line-ups.

A Call to Arms in the Bowling Department

Chandimal, one of Sri Lanka's most experienced campaigners, made it clear that the bowling unit must operate with far greater precision if the island nation is to stand any chance of competing with India. He emphasised that conceding easy runs through erratic bowling would hand the initiative to the opposition from the very outset.

The seasoned right-hander pointed out that India's batting order possesses the depth and quality to punish any inconsistency, making it imperative for Sri Lanka's bowlers to maintain tight lines and execute their plans with confidence throughout every session of play.

Discipline the Key Differentiator

According to Chandimal, the difference between the two sides could ultimately come down to bowling discipline rather than individual brilliance. He noted that Sri Lanka had the talent within their ranks to trouble the Indian batsmen, but only if the bowlers stayed focused and avoided straying off their intended targets.

Bowling discipline will be absolutely critical in this series. If we can hit our lines and lengths consistently, we give ourselves a real chance.

Chandimal's comments reflect a broader sense of determination within the Sri Lankan camp, with the team keen to put in a competitive showing and build momentum heading into what promises to be a challenging but exciting series against their neighbouring rivals.

Sri Lanka Looking to Lift Standards

The series represents a significant opportunity for Sri Lanka to test themselves against top-ranked opposition and demonstrate the progress the team has been making under their current setup. Chandimal's experience and leadership will be vital in rallying the squad and ensuring they approach each match with the right mindset and tactical awareness.

Cricket fans across Sri Lanka will be hoping the side heeds Chandimal's advice and delivers a disciplined, spirited performance when the two teams take the field.