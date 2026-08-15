CAA's Crackdown Slashes Sri Lanka's Polythene Consumption by 10 Million Units

Significant Drop in Plastic Use Credited to Regulatory Action

The Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) has announced a major breakthrough in Sri Lanka's battle against plastic pollution, reporting that its direct intervention has successfully driven down nationwide polythene consumption by 10 million units — from 26 million units to 16 million units.

Active Enforcement Delivers Results

The reduction marks a notable shift in consumer and retail behaviour across the country, attributed largely to the CAA's sustained enforcement efforts targeting the distribution and use of polythene products. The authority says its hands-on regulatory approach has been central to achieving this outcome.

Officials highlighted that the decline represents a significant milestone in efforts to reduce Sri Lanka's dependence on single-use plastics, a issue that has long posed serious environmental and public health challenges for the island nation.

What This Means for Sri Lanka

The CAA's findings signal growing momentum behind Sri Lanka's broader environmental policy goals. Among the key implications of this development:

A measurable reduction in plastic waste entering landfills and waterways

Increased compliance among retailers and suppliers with existing polythene regulations

Greater public awareness around the harmful effects of polythene use

Continued Vigilance Promised

The authority has indicated that enforcement activities will continue, with the goal of pushing consumption figures even lower in the months ahead. Officials urged businesses and consumers alike to embrace sustainable alternatives as part of a collective responsibility to protect Sri Lanka's environment.

The CAA's latest figures are expected to bolster ongoing policy discussions around strengthening plastic regulation and introducing more robust penalties for non-compliance.