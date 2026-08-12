Sri Lanka to Host Global Tech Leadership Event in September 2026 After Cabinet Green Light

Sri Lanka has secured a prestigious place on the global technology calendar after the Cabinet of Ministers granted approval to host the "World CIO 200 Awards & Roadshow 2026" alongside the associated "Tech Marathon" programme, both scheduled to take place in September next year.

Cabinet Backs High-Profile Technology Event

The resolution was put forward by the Minister of Science and Technology and received the full backing of the Cabinet, with ministers recognising the wide-ranging benefits the events are expected to bring to the country. Key among the considerations were the potential economic gains, the boost to the tourism sector, and the broader strategic advantages of positioning Sri Lanka as a competitive destination for world-class technology gatherings.

What Is the World CIO 200 Awards?

The World CIO 200 Awards is a globally recognised programme that honours outstanding Chief Information Officers and technology leaders from across the world. The accompanying Roadshow format brings together senior digital and IT decision-makers, making it a significant networking and knowledge-sharing platform within the international technology community.

A Strategic Opportunity for Sri Lanka

Hosting such an event presents Sri Lanka with a valuable opportunity to showcase its growing technology sector and digital infrastructure to an influential international audience. The event is also expected to attract foreign delegates, generating hospitality and tourism revenue while raising the country's profile as an emerging hub for innovation and digital enterprise in the South Asian region.

The "Tech Marathon" programme running alongside the awards is anticipated to engage local technology professionals, startups, and students, creating a platform that bridges Sri Lanka's domestic tech community with global industry leaders.

Further details regarding venues, organisers, and the full programme schedule are expected to be announced in the coming months as preparations get underway.

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