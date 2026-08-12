Prison Guard Nabbed for Allegedly Smuggling Drugs into Magazine Prison

A prison guard aged 53 has been taken into custody following a police operation that exposed an alleged scheme to deliver illegal drugs to an inmate held at Magazine Prison in Colombo, authorities confirmed.

Guard Caught in Alleged Drug Supply Scheme

The arrest marks a serious breach of trust within the country's prison service, with the accused officer allegedly exploiting his position of authority to facilitate the supply of narcotics inside one of Sri Lanka's prominent correctional facilities.

Investigators say the operation was uncovered after tip-offs led police to conduct targeted surveillance, ultimately resulting in the guard being apprehended before the alleged delivery could be completed.

Concerns Over Prison Security

The incident has raised fresh concerns about the integrity of Sri Lanka's prison system and the vulnerability of correctional institutions to corruption from within their own ranks. Magazine Prison, located in Colombo, is one of the island's most well-known detention facilities.

The suspect is a serving prison guard aged 53

The alleged operation targeted an inmate inside Magazine Prison

Police surveillance led to the arrest before the drugs could be delivered

Authorities have indicated that investigations are ongoing and that further details surrounding the alleged operation, including the nature and quantity of drugs involved, are expected to emerge as the inquiry progresses.

The arrest underscores the need for stronger internal oversight mechanisms within Sri Lanka's prison administration to prevent staff from being drawn into criminal networks.

The accused guard is expected to be produced before a magistrate, with police set to seek an extension of detention to continue questioning. Prison authorities have not yet issued an official statement regarding the matter.

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