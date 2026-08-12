Gotabaya Rajapaksa Summoned to Give Evidence in Jaffna Disappearances Case

Former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has been directed to appear before the Colombo Chief Magistrate's Court on 29 September to provide testimony in connection with the alleged enforced disappearances of two Tamil activists more than a decade ago.

Background of the Case

The proceedings relate to the disappearance of activists Lalith Kumar Weeraraj and Kugan Muruganandan, who went missing in Jaffna in 2011. The two men were prominent figures in advocacy efforts in the north of Sri Lanka at the time of their disappearance, and their fate has remained a subject of intense scrutiny and grief for their families and human rights organisations ever since.

The case is among a number of high-profile enforced disappearance inquiries that have long haunted Sri Lanka's post-war reconciliation efforts, particularly concerning incidents that took place in the country's northern regions during and after the end of the civil conflict.

Court Order Against Former President

The Colombo Chief Magistrate's Court issued the order requiring Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who served as Secretary to the Ministry of Defence during the period in question before later becoming President, to present himself and give evidence before the court on 29 September.

The summons marks a significant development in the long-running legal proceedings, as it brings one of Sri Lanka's most prominent political figures directly into the judicial process surrounding the disappearances.

Families Still Seeking Justice

The families of Weeraraj and Muruganandan have waited years for answers regarding the fate of their loved ones. Human rights groups have consistently called for accountability and a transparent investigation into the circumstances surrounding the two men's disappearance.

The case continues to be closely watched by civil society organisations and international human rights bodies, who regard it as a key test of Sri Lanka's commitment to addressing alleged wartime and post-war abuses through its domestic legal system.

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