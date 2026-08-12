Sri Lanka Faces Dual Health Crisis as Dengue Surpasses 90,000 Cases and Syphilis Infections Rise in 2025

Dengue Burden Continues to Mount

Sri Lanka is grappling with a significant public health challenge in 2025, as the number of reported dengue cases has crossed the 90,000 mark, raising serious concerns among health authorities and medical professionals across the island.

The surge in dengue infections reflects an alarming upward trend that has placed pressure on hospitals and healthcare facilities nationwide. Health officials have been urging communities to take preventive action, particularly as the mosquito-borne illness continues to spread across multiple districts.

Dengue fever, transmitted by the Aedes mosquito, thrives in conditions where stagnant water is present — a common occurrence during periods of heavy rainfall. Authorities have repeatedly called on residents to eliminate potential mosquito breeding grounds around their homes and workplaces.

Syphilis Cases Also on the Rise

Adding to the country's public health concerns, syphilis infections have also recorded an increase in 2025. The rise in cases of this sexually transmitted infection signals a growing need for stronger awareness campaigns, improved access to testing, and broader sexual health education programmes throughout Sri Lanka.

Health authorities have emphasised the importance of early detection and treatment, noting that syphilis is curable when identified in its early stages. Left untreated, however, the infection can lead to serious long-term health complications.

Calls for Urgent Public Action

Medical experts and public health officials are urging Sri Lankans to remain vigilant on both fronts. Key recommendations from health authorities include:

Regularly inspecting and clearing stagnant water from home surroundings to prevent mosquito breeding

Seeking immediate medical attention if dengue symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, or joint pain develop

Undergoing voluntary screening for sexually transmitted infections, including syphilis

Practising safe behaviour and encouraging open conversations around sexual health

The dual outbreak underscores the need for sustained investment in Sri Lanka's public health infrastructure and preventive health programmes, as the country works to bring both situations under control before conditions worsen further.