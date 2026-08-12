Six Planets to Align in Rare Celestial Display Visible From Sri Lanka

Skywatchers across Sri Lanka are in for a treat as six planets — Mercury, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune — are set to align in a spectacular arc across the night sky, offering local observers a prime view of one of nature's most impressive celestial events.

A Rare Planetary Parade

The phenomenon, commonly referred to as a planetary alignment or "planet parade," occurs when multiple planets appear to line up along a similar plane in the sky as seen from Earth. Such an arrangement involving six planets simultaneously is considered a relatively rare and visually striking occurrence that has captured the attention of astronomers and amateur stargazers alike.

Of the six planets involved, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn are bright enough to be spotted with the naked eye under clear skies, making this an accessible event for anyone willing to step outside and look up. Uranus and Neptune, however, are significantly dimmer and will likely require binoculars or a telescope to observe clearly.

Ideal Conditions for Sri Lankan Observers

Sri Lanka's geographical position is expected to provide an excellent vantage point for the alignment, with the island's low-latitude location offering a wide, unobstructed view of the horizon where several of the planets will appear.

Astronomy enthusiasts are advised to find a location away from heavy light pollution — such as open countryside or elevated ground — to maximise visibility. Clear skies will be essential, so observers should keep a close eye on weather forecasts ahead of the event.

Tips for Stargazers

Head to an area with minimal light pollution for the best experience.

Allow at least 20 minutes for your eyes to adjust to the darkness.

Use binoculars or a telescope to spot the fainter planets, Uranus and Neptune.

Download a stargazing app to help identify and locate each planet in the sky.

Check local weather conditions beforehand to ensure clear skies.

Events like this remind us of the sheer grandeur of our solar system and offer a wonderful opportunity for people of all ages to connect with the universe above us.

Whether you are a seasoned astronomer or simply curious about the cosmos, this planetary alignment presents a memorable opportunity to witness the beauty of our solar system from the comfort of your own backyard. Sri Lankans are encouraged to make the most of this rare celestial spectacle.