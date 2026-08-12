Rajeew Appointed Head Coach of Sri Lanka Under-18 National Team

Sri Lanka's youth football development has received a boost with the appointment of Rajeew as the head coach of the national Under-18 team, signalling a fresh chapter for the country's emerging footballing talent.

A New Direction for Youth Football

The appointment is expected to bring renewed focus and structure to Sri Lanka's Under-18 setup, as the football fraternity looks to nurture the next generation of players capable of competing at the highest levels of Asian football.

Rajeew's role will centre on developing young players both tactically and technically, preparing them for regional and international competitions that lie ahead on the national youth football calendar.

Building for the Future

Sri Lanka's football authorities have been placing increasing emphasis on youth development in recent years, recognising that long-term success at the senior level depends heavily on the quality of coaching and preparation provided at the junior stages.

The Under-18 squad will now look to Rajeew to instil discipline, teamwork, and a competitive edge as they represent the island nation on the regional stage.

Further details regarding the coaching staff, upcoming fixtures, and training schedules for the Under-18 side are expected to be announced by football officials in the coming weeks.