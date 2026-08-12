Government Reverses Course, Admits Receiving Mahanayakes' Letter on Judicial Retirement Age Amendment

The Sri Lankan government has reversed its earlier position and acknowledged receiving a letter from the Mahanayake Theras expressing opposition to a proposed constitutional amendment that would extend the retirement ages of judges.

Cabinet Spokesman Minister Nalinda Jayatissa confirmed the receipt of the communication on behalf of the government, marking a significant shift from the administration's repeated previous denials that any such letter had been received.

A Turnaround After Repeated Denials

The admission comes after the government had on multiple occasions denied receiving any formal correspondence from the Mahanayake Theras regarding the contentious judicial retirement age proposal. The reversal has drawn attention to the handling of the matter at the highest levels of the administration.

The Mahanayake Theras, who are among the most senior and revered Buddhist clergy in Sri Lanka, hold considerable moral and political authority in the country. Their intervention in constitutional matters has historically carried significant weight across the political spectrum.

What the Amendment Proposes

The proposed constitutional amendment in question seeks to extend the mandatory retirement ages of judges, a move that has sparked debate both within legal circles and among religious leadership. Critics of the amendment argue that such changes could have far-reaching implications for the independence and composition of the judiciary.

Significance of the Clergy's Opposition

The decision by the Mahanayake Theras to formally write to President Anura Kumara Dissanayake underscores the level of concern within influential religious quarters over the proposed reform. Sri Lanka's Buddhist clergy has long played an active role in shaping public discourse on matters of national importance, and their formal objection is expected to add pressure on the government as it navigates the amendment process.

The government's initial denial and subsequent admission are likely to fuel further scrutiny of the administration's transparency and its approach to engaging with key religious and civil society stakeholders on proposed legislative changes.

Further developments are expected as the government addresses the concerns raised by the Mahanayake Theras and clarifies its intentions regarding the constitutional amendment.

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