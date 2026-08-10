Typhoon Dolphin Slams Eastern China With Over One Million Residents Forced to Flee

China's eastern coastline has been struck by Typhoon Dolphin, the most powerful tropical cyclone to hit the country this year, forcing authorities to evacuate more than one million people as the storm unleashed fierce winds and torrential rainfall across the region.

Storm Makes Landfall in Zhejiang Province

The typhoon came ashore near Yuhuan, a coastal city in eastern Zhejiang province, battering the area with hurricane-strength winds and heavy downpours. The storm's arrival prompted a massive emergency response, with local authorities working to move residents away from vulnerable coastal and low-lying areas ahead of the landfall.

Massive Evacuation Effort Launched

More than one million people were displaced as part of precautionary evacuation measures, underscoring the scale of the threat posed by the powerful system. Chinese authorities have been on high alert, coordinating emergency services and disaster relief personnel across affected provinces to minimise casualties and damage.

Most Powerful Cyclone to Strike China This Year

Meteorologists have described Typhoon Dolphin as the strongest tropical cyclone to make landfall in China during the current season. Such storms are a recurring hazard for China's densely populated eastern coastline, particularly during the active typhoon season, which typically peaks between July and October.

The full extent of damage and casualties caused by the storm is yet to be determined as assessments continue in the aftermath of the landfall.

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