Port City Residents Shut Out of Local Government Elections, Rights Groups Raise Alarm

Concerns over the democratic rights of residents living within the Colombo Port City have been brought before the Committee on Standing Orders (SOC), with critics arguing that the inability of these citizens to participate in local government elections amounts to a serious violation of their fundamental rights.

A Growing Democratic Deficit

Residents of the Colombo Port City — the ambitious special economic zone developed on reclaimed land off the capital's coastline — find themselves in an unusual and troubling position. Despite being lawful inhabitants of Sri Lankan territory, they are currently unable to register as voters or cast ballots in local government elections, raising urgent questions about their political representation.

The matter was raised at the Committee on Standing Orders, where lawmakers and rights advocates highlighted that the existing legal and administrative framework governing the Port City has created a democratic gap that leaves its residents effectively voiceless in local governance.

Legal and Constitutional Questions

At the heart of the debate is whether the special regulatory status afforded to the Colombo Port City under its governing legislation inadvertently strips residents of rights guaranteed to all Sri Lankan citizens under the Constitution. Fundamental rights, including the right to vote and meaningful participation in the democratic process, are enshrined protections that cannot simply be set aside by administrative boundaries or special economic arrangements.

Critics argue that the current situation creates a two-tiered citizenship, where individuals residing within the Port City zone are denied the same electoral participation enjoyed by all other Sri Lankans living in every other part of the country.

Calls for Urgent Resolution

Those who raised the issue before the SOC are calling on relevant authorities, including the Elections Commission and the Ministry of Public Administration, to urgently examine the legal framework and introduce necessary amendments or administrative measures to ensure Port City residents can exercise their right to vote without further delay.

Port City residents are currently unable to register on the electoral roll for local government elections.

The matter has been formally raised at the Committee on Standing Orders.

Critics say the situation constitutes a violation of constitutionally guaranteed fundamental rights.

Calls are mounting for legislative or administrative action to resolve the issue promptly.

As Sri Lanka continues to position the Colombo Port City as a regional hub for finance and commerce, the government faces increasing pressure to ensure that its residents are not left behind in the country's democratic processes — a concern that is likely to grow louder as the zone's population expands in the years ahead.