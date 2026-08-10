Castlereigh and Maussakele Reservoirs Overflow as Heavy Rains Drench Catchment Areas

Two of Sri Lanka's key highland reservoirs have reached spill level following intense rainfall across their catchment areas, authorities confirmed this morning.

Reservoirs Overflow Amid Torrential Downpours

Both the Castlereigh and Maussakele reservoirs, situated in the central highlands of Sri Lanka, have overflowed after sustained heavy rains saturated their respective catchment zones. The development was reported early this morning, marking a significant rise in water levels over a short period.

The two reservoirs, which play a vital role in Sri Lanka's hydropower generation, are closely monitored during periods of heavy precipitation due to their importance to the national electricity grid and surrounding communities.

Implications for Downstream Areas

When reservoirs of this scale reach spill level, downstream communities are typically placed on alert as excess water is released in a controlled manner. Residents in low-lying areas near the outflow channels are advised to remain vigilant and follow any instructions issued by local authorities.

Castlereigh Reservoir is a major source of hydroelectric power in the hill country region.

Maussakele Reservoir serves both power generation and water management purposes.

Both reservoirs are located within the Nuwara Eliya district catchment area.

Authorities Urge Caution

Officials are continuing to monitor water levels closely as rainfall patterns across the central highlands remain unpredictable during this period. The public is urged to stay updated through official channels and exercise caution near waterways and river banks in the affected regions.

Sri Lanka's Irrigation and Mahaweli Authority departments are expected to issue further updates as the situation develops.

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