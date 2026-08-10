Sri Lanka Police Arrest Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna Leader Over Alleged Death Threat

Sri Lankan authorities have arrested the leader of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), the political party founded by the powerful Rajapaksa family, in connection with an alleged death threat, marking a significant development in the country's political landscape.

High-Profile Arrest Sends Shockwaves Through Political Circles

The arrest of the SLPP chief has drawn widespread attention across Sri Lanka, given the party's prominent role in the nation's recent political history. The Rajapaksa-aligned party, which once commanded a sweeping parliamentary majority, has seen its influence wane considerably since the mass public uprising of 2022 that forced former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to flee the country and ultimately resign from office.

Police took the party leader into custody following allegations that a death threat had been issued, though further details surrounding the precise nature and target of the alleged threat were not immediately disclosed by investigators.

Background: The Rajapaksa Party's Shifting Fortunes

The SLPP rose to dominance in Sri Lankan politics on the back of the Rajapaksa family's broad support base, sweeping both presidential and parliamentary elections in 2019 and 2020 respectively. However, the catastrophic economic crisis that gripped the island nation — leading to severe shortages of fuel, medicine, and essential food items — dramatically eroded public confidence in the party and its leadership.

Since the political upheaval of 2022, the SLPP has struggled to redefine its identity and relevance in a transformed political environment, with President Anura Kumara Dissanayake's National People's Power government now firmly in control of the state apparatus.

Legal Proceedings Expected to Follow

The arrested party leader is expected to face formal legal proceedings in connection with the alleged death threat. Sri Lankan law enforcement has not yet issued a comprehensive statement detailing the full circumstances leading to the arrest.

Political observers in Colombo noted that the development is likely to further destabilise an already fragmented opposition, and will be closely watched by supporters and critics of the Rajapaksa political movement alike.

The case is expected to receive continued attention as legal proceedings unfold in the days ahead.