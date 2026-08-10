Kurunegala Firm Faces Court Order to Destroy Counterfeit Safety Helmets

A Kurunegala-based manufacturing company has been ordered by court to destroy a stock of safety helmets bearing a fraudulent Sri Lanka Standards (SLS) mark, following legal action initiated by the Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA).

Action Against Substandard Safety Equipment

The company, operating out of the Heraliyawala Industrial Estate in Kurunegala, was found to have been manufacturing helmets falsely labelled with the SLS certification mark — a seal that is meant to assure consumers that a product meets the national quality and safety standards set by the Sri Lanka Standards Institution (SLSI).

The CAA launched the legal proceedings after investigators uncovered the unauthorised use of the certification mark on helmets that had not undergone the required testing and approval process. The court subsequently issued an order mandating the destruction of the counterfeit products.

A Threat to Public Safety

Safety helmets bearing the SLS mark are widely trusted by consumers, construction workers, and industrial employees across the country. The fraudulent use of such certification poses a serious risk to public safety, as helmets that have not been properly tested may fail to provide adequate protection in the event of an accident.

The SLS mark is an official certification issued only after rigorous product testing by the SLSI.

Manufacturers who use the mark without authorisation are in violation of consumer protection laws.

The destruction order ensures the substandard products cannot re-enter the market.

CAA Reinforces Consumer Protection Mandate

The Consumer Affairs Authority has consistently maintained that the protection of consumers from deceptive and potentially dangerous products remains a top priority, and such enforcement actions serve as a firm warning to unscrupulous manufacturers.

This latest case underscores the importance of regulatory vigilance in Sri Lanka's manufacturing sector. Consumers are urged to purchase safety equipment only from reputable and verified retailers, and to report any suspicions of counterfeit certification marks to the relevant authorities.

The CAA has indicated that inspections of industrial estates and manufacturing facilities will continue as part of its broader crackdown on consumer fraud and substandard goods across the island.