Central Bank of Sri Lanka to Promote Digital Payments in Jaffna with Two-Day Programme

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) is set to take its digital payments awareness drive to the Northern Province, with a two-day Digital Payments Promotional Programme scheduled to be held in Jaffna on August 7.

Expanding Digital Financial Literacy Beyond Colombo

The initiative reflects the CBSL's ongoing commitment to broadening access to digital financial services across all regions of the country, with a particular focus on areas that have historically had lower engagement with formal banking and digital transaction systems.

By bringing the programme directly to Jaffna, the Central Bank aims to raise awareness among residents, businesses, and community stakeholders in the Northern Province about the benefits and practical use of digital payment platforms.

Bridging the Digital Payments Gap

Sri Lanka has seen a significant push in recent years toward a cashless economy, with the CBSL championing the adoption of digital payment methods as a means of improving financial inclusion, reducing transaction costs, and enhancing economic efficiency nationwide.

The Jaffna programme is expected to serve as a platform for educating the public on available digital payment tools, encouraging merchants and consumers alike to embrace modern financial technologies in their everyday transactions.

Events of this nature are considered a vital step in ensuring that the benefits of Sri Lanka's growing digital financial ecosystem reach communities across all provinces, and not merely those in urban centres.