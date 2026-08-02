Chamari Athapaththu Makes History as First Sri Lankan to Cross 4,000 Women's T20I Runs

Sri Lanka women's cricket captain Chamari Athapaththu has etched her name into the record books once again, becoming the first Sri Lankan cricketer — male or female — to surpass 4,000 runs in Women's Twenty20 International cricket. The milestone also places her fourth on the all-time list of leading run-scorers in the format globally.

A Landmark Achievement in Women's Cricket

Athapaththu's latest achievement underscores her status as one of the most prolific batters in the history of Women's T20 International cricket. Reaching the 4,000-run mark is a feat accomplished by only a handful of players worldwide, and the Sri Lankan skipper has now joined an elite group of women's cricketers at the pinnacle of the sport's shortest international format.

Her journey to this landmark has been built over years of consistent and often match-winning performances for Sri Lanka, a nation where women's cricket has grown significantly in stature, largely due to her own influence and leadership on the field.

A Trailblazer for Sri Lankan Cricket

No Sri Lankan cricketer before Athapaththu — across either the men's or women's game in the T20I format — had reached this particular milestone, making her achievement all the more remarkable. Her ability to anchor innings, score at a brisk pace, and perform under pressure has consistently set her apart from her contemporaries.

As the fourth-highest run-scorer in Women's T20I history overall, Athapaththu now stands alongside some of the most celebrated names the format has ever produced, representing Sri Lanka at the very highest level of the global game.

Inspiration for a Generation

Athapaththu has long been regarded as the face of women's cricket in Sri Lanka, inspiring a new generation of young cricketers across the island. Her records and accolades continue to grow, and this latest milestone is expected to further fuel interest and investment in the women's game domestically.

Cricket fans and officials across Sri Lanka have taken to social media to congratulate the captain on this historic achievement, with many hailing it as a proud moment for the country's sporting legacy.